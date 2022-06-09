Washington County suspected opioid activity alert issued

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) issued a public health alert on Thursday, June 9 regarding the increase in opioid overdoses seen at the emergency departments in Washington County.

DHS identified four reports of suspected opioid overdose from May 29 through June 4.

Officials offer the following prevention tips:

Have Naloxone (Narcan) on hand at all times

Start slow, know your supply-use fentanyl test strips

Never use alone

Do not mix medications with other drugs, including alcohol

Do not share prescription drugs with others

Properly dispose of expired or unwanted medications

If you or anyone you know is in need of Narcan, you are urged to stop by the Health Department or Elevate, Inc. to pick some up.

Health department : 333 E. Washington Avenue, West BendBusiness hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Elevate, Inc .: N169 W21005 Meadow Lane, JacksonBusiness hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

For more information and/or resources on overdoses, treatment availability, addition consultation and recovery helplines, you are invited to visit the DHS opioid page.

You can also visit the health department website and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for more information and resources on opioids.