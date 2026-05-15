Washington County Law Enforcement Officer Memorial plans announced

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The Brief Plans were announced to build a permanent Washington County Law Enforcement Officer Memorial in West Bend to honor fallen officers. The monument will be designed by Miller Monument Company and located at the historic Washington County Courthouse Square. A fundraising campaign will offer corporate sponsorships and individual granite stone purchases to support the project.



Plans for a permanent site for a law enforcement officer memorial for Washington County were announced on Friday, May 15, following the annual Washington County Law Enforcement Officer Memorial ceremony.

Permanent memorial planned

What we know:

A news release says the Washington County Law Enforcement Memorial Committee formulated the necessary preliminary steps toward constructing the memorial to stand as a permanent tribute to the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our community. Officials said the memorial will "ensure that their courage, dedication, and service are never forgotten."

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Miller Monument Company in Jackson has been engaged to design the memorial and construct the monument, to be located on the southwest corner of the historic Washington County Courthouse Square at The Tower Heritage Center, behind the old Sheriff’s Jailhouse, near the corner of 6th Street and Chestnut Street in West Bend.

Rendering: Washington County Law Enforcement Officer Memorial

Information on a fundraising campaign for the memorial which will include corporate/organization sponsorships and options for businesses and individuals to support this effort through the purchase of granite stones which will be inlaid in the path adjacent to the memorial monument.

For more information on the memorial plans and future ceremonies, you are invited to visit washcolememorial.org.