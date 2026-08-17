Washington County I-41 crashes; motorcycle, 2 semis, 4 vehicles involved

The Brief One person is dead and six others injured following two crashes on I-41 in Washington County. The first crash involved a motorcyclist. The second crash involved two semi-trucks and four passenger vehicles. An infant was transported by Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital.



A motorcyclist is dead and six others, including an infant, were taken to the hospital following two crashes on I-41 in Washington County on Monday, Aug. 17.

All southbound lanes of I-41 remain closed at Highway K, with traffic diverted to Highway 175.

Fatal motorcycle crash

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies initially responded to a single motorcycle crash on southbound I-41 north of Holy Hill Road.

According to witnesses, a motorcycle merging onto I-41 from Highway 45 rapidly accelerated before the driver lost control. An off-duty EMT and firefighter from the Village of Jackson Fire Department, who was at the scene, immediately stepped in to provide medical assistance.

The Richfield Fire Department and Flight for Life also responded.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 57-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

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(Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Second multi-vehicle crash

Dig deeper:

While deputies were investigating the initial crash, a second multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:58a.m. on I-41, north of Scenic Drive in the Town of Polk.

Multiple callers reported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office that a semi-truck crashed into several vehicles that were slowing or stopped in traffic.

A vehicle was trapped vertically between a pair of semi-trucks.

The Slinger Fire Department and Lifestar Ambulance were dispatched. Flight for Life was again requested, along with tow trucks and the Milwaukee Fire Department Heavy Urban Rescue Team, to stabilize vehicles and assist with safe extrication.

Four adults were taken by ambulance and an infant was airlifted by Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital, all with potentially serious injuries. A sixth patient self-transported to the hospital.

This second crash involved two semi-trucks and four passenger vehicles.

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This incident remains under joint investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.