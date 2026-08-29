Washington County fatal motorcycle crash; 2 dead

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The Brief A motorcycle accident left two people dead in the Town of Polk early Saturday, Aug. 29. The victims have been identified as a 29-year-old woman from Polk and a 51-year-old man from Jackson. The crash is still under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.



A motorcycle accident left two people dead in the Town of Polk early Saturday, Aug. 29.

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash near Highway 175 and Highway 164 at around 2:30 a.m.

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A 29-year-old woman from Polk and a 51-year-old man from Jackson were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

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The Washington County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Slinger Police Department, the Slinger Fire Department, Lifestar Rescue and Wisconsin State Patrol.