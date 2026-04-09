Washington County fatal crash; two vehicles collide in Farmington

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The Brief One person is dead following a crash in Washington County on Wednesday. The crash happened on CTY TK H at Forest View Road in the Town of Farmington. The incident is still under investigation at this time.



A two-vehicle crash in Washington County on Wednesday, April 8, left one person dead and another hurt.

Fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, two SUVs collided on CTY TK H at Forest View Road in the Town of Farmington. Multiple 911 calls reporting the crash came at around 4:20 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the driver and sole occupant of a gray SUV was unresponsive. Deputies and first responders attempted life-saving measures on the driver but were unsuccessful.

The driver of a blue SUV was conscious and alert.

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The initial investigation and witness statements showed that the blue SUV was westbound on CTY TK H approaching the intersection of Forest View Road.

The gray SUV was eastbound on CTY TK H and attempted to turn northbound on Forest View Road in front of the blue SUV, and was hit on the passenger side.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office.