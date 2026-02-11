Washington County fatal crash on I-41; 1 dead, officials investigate

article

The Brief Authorities say a driver died after a sedan hit a highway department trailer on I-41 in Washington County. The work truck occupants were not injured, and the vehicle had its lights activated. Southbound lanes were closed for about three hours as investigators worked.



A driver was killed after a sedan struck a highway department trailer along Interstate 41 just south of Wisconsin Highway 28 on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

What we know:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said its communications center began receiving multiple 911 calls around noon, reporting a two-vehicle crash. One caller told dispatchers someone was trapped and unresponsive.

When first responders arrived, they found the driver and sole occupant of the sedan dead inside the vehicle.

The other vehicle involved was a Dodge County Highway Department work truck pulling a trailer. Authorities said the people inside that vehicle were not hurt.

Investigators said the truck was traveling south in the inside lane with its work lights activated and had slowed to enter an "official vehicles only" median turnaround. The sedan, traveling behind it, struck the trailer and then hit a guardrail.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office crash reconstruction team documented the scene.

Southbound Highway 41 was shut down between Highway 28 and Highway D for about three hours during the emergency response and cleanup.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.