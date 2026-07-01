Washington County head-on crash, drivers seriously injured

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The Brief Two people were seriously injured in a head-on Washington County crash. It happened on State Highway 175 near Hillside Road in the town of Polk. The drivers of both vehicles were seriously injured but are expected to survive.



Two people were seriously injured in a head-on Washington County crash Wednesday afternoon, July 1.

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received multiple calls about the crash shortly after 12:20 p.m. It happened on State Highway 175, south of Hillside Road, in the town of Polk.

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Investigators determined one vehicle was headed north on Highway 175, crossed the center line and entered the path of an oncoming vehicle that was headed south.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, identified as a 63-year-old from Hartford, and the southbound vehicle, a 46-year-old from Germantown, were both taken to hospitals with serious injuries but are expected to survive.

The state highway was shut down for more than three hours while the investigation and cleanup took place.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office said a deputy determined one driver needed to be extricated, but it's not clear which driver it was. The crash is still under investigation.