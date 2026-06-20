Washington County crash: 4 adults, 3 children taken to hospitals

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The Brief Seven people were injured in a Washington County crash on Friday night. The sheriff's office said an SUV ran a stop sign and hit a minivan. It happened at Addison Road and County Highway K in the town of Addison.



The Washington County Sheriff's Office said seven people were injured in a crash Friday night, June 19.

What we know:

It happened in the town of Addison at around 7:40 p.m. A 911 caller said two vehicles crashed and then rolled down a steep embankment near Addison Road and County Highway K – just west of Interstate 41.

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According to the sheriff's office, investigators determined an SUV was headed north on Addison Road when it ran a stop sign at County Highway K and hit a minivan that was headed west.

Several bystanders began to help until sheriff's deputies and emergency medical crews got to the scene. There were two adults from West Bend in the SUV, and two adults and three children from Mayville in the minivan.

All seven people involved were taken to hospitals with varying injuries. The sheriff's office said the driver of the SUV had to be extricated and had "significant" leg injuries.

What we don't know:

The crash is still under investigation. The sheriff's office did not say what factors may have contributed to the crash or release any details about the injuries to the people involved, aside from the SUV driver.

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