Washington County crash: driver strikes construction worker, house

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The Brief A construction worker was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Washington County The crash happened near Country Aire Drive and State Highway 60 in the Town of Jackson The worker was on foot in the eastbound lane clearing dirt from the roadway.



A construction worker was taken to the hospital on Friday, July 24, after being hit by a vehicle in the Town of Jackson.

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were called out to the area of Country Aire Drive and State Highway 60 in the Town of Jackson around 1:45 p.m. following reports that a vehicle had struck a construction worker before crashing into a nearby house.

Based on the initial findings, a 48-year-old Waldo woman driving an SUV westbound on State Highway 60 crossed the centerline and struck a 35-year-old construction worker from West Bend.

The worker was on foot in the eastbound lane clearing dirt from the roadway and wearing high-visibility clothing at the time of the incident.

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The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, while the construction worker sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to a separate hospital for medical treatment.

Two adults and a dog were inside the home when it was struck. There were no injuries reported to the occupants of the house.

The crash remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.