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Washington County house fire; caused by probable lightning strike

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Weather
Published September 4, 2026 12:15 PM CDT
Published September 4, 2026 12:15 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A probable lightning strike sparked a Washington County house fire early Friday morning. 
    • The attic and roof sustained moderate fire damage.
    • Fire crews spent roughly three hours on scene conducting salvage and overhaul operations.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Germantown Fire Department said a probable lightning strike sparked a house fire early Friday morning, Sept. 4, during thunderstorms.

What we know:

Germantown Fire Department crews arrived at the scene around 1:20 a.m. to find the fire had already spread to the attic and self-vented through the roof.

Fire crews spent roughly three hours on scene conducting salvage and overhaul operations.

The attic and roof sustained moderate fire damage.

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Pending further investigation, initial findings suggest the fire originated near the chimney from a probable lightning strike.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Germantown Fire Department. 

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