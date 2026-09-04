Washington County house fire; caused by probable lightning strike
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Germantown Fire Department said a probable lightning strike sparked a house fire early Friday morning, Sept. 4, during thunderstorms.
What we know:
Germantown Fire Department crews arrived at the scene around 1:20 a.m. to find the fire had already spread to the attic and self-vented through the roof.
Fire crews spent roughly three hours on scene conducting salvage and overhaul operations.
The attic and roof sustained moderate fire damage.
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Pending further investigation, initial findings suggest the fire originated near the chimney from a probable lightning strike.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Germantown Fire Department.