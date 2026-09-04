Washington County house fire; caused by probable lightning strike

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The Brief A probable lightning strike sparked a Washington County house fire early Friday morning. The attic and roof sustained moderate fire damage. Fire crews spent roughly three hours on scene conducting salvage and overhaul operations.



The Germantown Fire Department said a probable lightning strike sparked a house fire early Friday morning, Sept. 4, during thunderstorms.

What we know:

Germantown Fire Department crews arrived at the scene around 1:20 a.m. to find the fire had already spread to the attic and self-vented through the roof.

Fire crews spent roughly three hours on scene conducting salvage and overhaul operations.

The attic and roof sustained moderate fire damage.

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Pending further investigation, initial findings suggest the fire originated near the chimney from a probable lightning strike.