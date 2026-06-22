Washington County barn fire; no cattle injured, building a total loss

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The Brief A fire destroyed a barn in Washington County on Monday morning, June 22. It happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Trading Post Trail, just north of County Highway A. No dairy cattle were injured but the barn and milking parlor are a total loss.



A barn in Washington County is a total loss after a fire on Monday morning, June 22.

Fire details

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:45 a.m., a passerby called the dispatch center to report a barn fire on Trading Post Trail in the Town of Farmington, northeast of West Bend.

The caller said smoke and flames were coming from the east side of the barn, along with an electrical buzzing sound. The caller also told the residents, who began checking on the cattle.

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The Fillmore Fire Department was dispatched and quickly upgraded the incident to a box alarm. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the structure fully engulfed in flames, with heavy smoke throughout the area.

The fire was upgraded to a third alarm, and more than a dozen fire departments responded with personnel and equipment.

Elbe Land and Water Management also assisted by utilizing heavy equipment to remove a large amount of stored straw and assisting with debris removal from the collapsed structure.

Trading Post Trail was closed for about six hours to support firefighting operations. No firefighters or other emergency personnel were injured.

The barn, which included a milking parlor, is a total loss. Damage is estimated to exceed $1 million. The fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature, and none of the dairy cattle on the property were harmed.