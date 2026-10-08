Washington County 14-mile chase; suspected stolen vehicle, meth recovered

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The Brief The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit on Thursday, Oct. 8. Deputies successfully used a tire deflation device. During a search of the abandoned vehicle, deputies located a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.



The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit on Thursday, Oct. 8. The pursuit spanned roughly 14 miles.

Pursuit

The backstory:

At approximately 12:28 a.m., a Washington County Sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-41 near Freistadt Road in the Village of Germantown.

The driver failed to yield, prompting a pursuit as they fled from law enforcement.

The pursuit spanned approximately 14.3 miles, winding through Germantown, Richfield, Jackson, Slinger, and the Town of Polk.

At one point during the pursuit, the vehicle cut through residential yards in the Village of Jackson.

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Deputies initially called off the chase near the I-41 and Highway 60 interchange due to safety concerns for nearby road construction workers, but they later located the vehicle again in Slinger.

Officers successfully stopped the vehicle after deploying tire-deflation devices along American Eagle Drive.

Driver fled scene

Dig deeper:

The vehicle stopped near Cedar Bluffs Drive in Slinger, and the driver took off on foot. The driver was not located.

A search of the abandoned car yielded a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to deputies.

Investigators later discovered that the vehicle may have been stolen out of Langlade County.

While responding and searching, authorities discovered that a construction worker's vehicle was missing from the I-41 and Highway 60 work zone. The Slinger Police Department is investigating that theft.