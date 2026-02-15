Warm weather ice safety; Schlitz Audubon rescue sparks warning

The Brief Pewaukee Fire Department warns warming temperatures are weakening ice on Pewaukee Lake. North Shore crews rescued a woman who fell through at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center. First responders urge people to avoid the ice or carry safety gear and alert others.



Unseasonably mild weather is drawing anglers and walkers back onto frozen waterways, but first responders across southeast Wisconsin say the changing conditions can turn dangerous quickly.

What we know:

At Pewaukee Lake, crews say they are already seeing people eager to take advantage of the sunshine, even as shorelines begin to soften.

"Ice fishing is popular at Pewaukee Lake," said Trevor Misiak, battalion chief with the Pewaukee Fire Department. "No ice is 100% safe."

The reminders come after an ice rescue Saturday along Lake Michigan’s shoreline.

The North Shore Fire Department responded to Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, where officials say a woman fell through what appeared to be solid ice.

"They climbed up on top of it, and it actually was a pocket underneath which she fell through into the water," said Eric Riechert, battalion chief.

The woman escaped serious injury and the water was only waist deep, but firefighters say the incident shows how deceptive late-season ice can be.

Dig deeper:

"Water conditions change rapidly based on wind conditions, water temperature and how the lake is reacting," said Riechert.

Their advice: stay off the ice.

"Shore melts first, along with any piers, and objects that stick out of the water will melt first," said Misiak.

If people still decide to head out, responders urge them to tell someone where they are going and carry basic safety equipment such as ice picks, a life jacket and a phone in a waterproof bag.