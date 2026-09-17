Walworth County teacher arrested, charged in child porn case

The Brief A Walworth County teacher was arrested in a child pornography case. Dan Clement was ordered to stay off Mt. Zion Christian School property while out on bond. Microsoft reported nude images of children uploaded to a OneDrive account linked to Clement.



A tip leads to the arrest of a Walworth County teacher in a child pornography case. He has since been put on leave at the school.

Dan Clement touted his lengthy teaching career in a short conversation with FOX6 News. The court has now ordered him to stay off the Mt. Zion Christian School property as he is out on bond.

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Mt. Zion Christian School

Arrested and charged

What we know:

Clement was arrested on Tuesday. A criminal complaint explains an investigation began after Microsoft reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that nude images of kids had been uploaded to a OneDrive account associated with Clement. The complaint says a total of five photos with naked children were uploaded to that OneDrive in early April.

A video of the 76-year-old teacher explains he started at the Mt. Zion Christian School in 1986 and was the first principal there. The video has now been removed from the website. A lead pastor at Mt. Zion released a statement saying he was most recently a part-time staff member and church elder.

He posted a $25,000 bond yesterday. FOX6 News stopped by his Burlington home today.

What they're saying:

"I've worked with kids for 40 years, never a problem, so." Clement said.

He declined to comment any further than that.

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The school says there is no indication that anything illegal happened on church or school property. A lead pastor says he has been placed on a leave of absence. They say they are cooperating with investigators.

Clement is due back in court next week.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.