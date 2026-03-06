article

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR said it responded to a manure spill in Walworth County. The spill impacted Geneva Lake by way of a creek that flows into the lake. Staff will monitor the situation as the farm works to address the manure spill.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Friday said it responded to a manure spill in Walworth County that impacted Geneva Lake.

What we know:

The DNR said a farm recently applied manure to its fields. In response to Friday's rain, staff conducted a site visit and found manure running off the farm fields near Lakeshore Drive and Linn Road.

The manure discharge entered a creek that flows into the south end of Geneva Lake. Staff will monitor the situation as the farm works to address the manure spill.

What we don't know:

The DNR did not say how much manure spilled into the creek and lake. It's unclear how long it could take to rectify the situation.

What you can do:

The DNR said the public should avoid activities that could result in accidentally ingesting water from the creek or the lake. For more information about manure spills and how to prevent them, visit the DNR's website.

