Walworth County drowning; victim found next to kayak on Lake Ivanhoe

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The Brief The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that occurred on Lake Ivanhoe in the Town of Lyons on Thursday. Authorities responded to a report of an overturned kayak, and used binoculars to determine that a life-jacket-wearing individual was unconscious. A Town of Delavan airboat recovered the individual, who was pronounced dead at the scene.



The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that happened on Lake Ivanhoe on Thursday, June 25.

Lake Ivanhoe drowning

What we know:

Officials said around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, a call was received about a kayak floating in the middle of Lake Ivanhoe in the Town of Lyons. It was undetermined if the kayak was occupied or if anyone was near it at the time of the call.

Deputies and Bloomfield Police arrived and spotted a kayak upside down on the lake approximately 150 yards offshore. Deputies were able to determine a person was floating next to the kayak, wearing a life jacket. However, the person did not respond to the deputies.

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Deputies utilized binoculars and determined the subject was unconscious.

The Town of Delavan Air Boat was launched and recovered the subject, who was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 5 p.m.

The Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office was called to assist in the investigation.