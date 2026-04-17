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Walworth County boating accident, woman killed

By
Published  April 17, 2026 3:01pm CDT
Walworth County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A 57-year-old woman was killed in a Walworth County boating accident.
    • It happened on the west end of Geneva Lake on Thursday night.
    • Police said the woman fell and became entangled in the boat's propeller.

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A 57-year-old woman was killed in a Walworth County boating accident on Thursday night, April 16.

Local perspective:

The Fontana police and fire departments were dispatched to the area of Lake Street and 3rd Avenue, on the west end of Geneva Lake, at 8 p.m. 

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Investigators determined the woman fell off a boat while it was docking and became entangled in the boat's propeller. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the boat's operator cooperated with the investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

What's next:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is conducting an ongoing investigation. Criminal charges have not been filed.

Featured

NWS confirms Walworth County tornado from Wednesday storms
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NWS confirms Walworth County tornado from Wednesday storms

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Walworth County on Wednesday night, April 15.

The Source: The Fontana Police Department released information about the incident.

Walworth CountyNews