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The Brief A 57-year-old woman was killed in a Walworth County boating accident. It happened on the west end of Geneva Lake on Thursday night. Police said the woman fell and became entangled in the boat's propeller.



A 57-year-old woman was killed in a Walworth County boating accident on Thursday night, April 16.

Local perspective:

The Fontana police and fire departments were dispatched to the area of Lake Street and 3rd Avenue, on the west end of Geneva Lake, at 8 p.m.

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Investigators determined the woman fell off a boat while it was docking and became entangled in the boat's propeller. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the boat's operator cooperated with the investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

What's next:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is conducting an ongoing investigation. Criminal charges have not been filed.

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