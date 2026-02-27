Walworth County barn fire, 14 sheep killed

article

Fourteen sheep were killed after a fire tore through a barn in Walworth County on Friday morning, Feb. 27.

What we know:

It happened on S&D Townline Road, just west of Delavan Lake, just before 7 a.m. Firefighters from Darien and Sharon arrived first and began attacking the fire and establishing a water supply.

More than a dozen fire, police or traffic agencies were ultimately involved in the response. As crews continued to arrive, an elevated water stream was set up and the fire was brought under control. It took more than 100,000 gallons of water to put the fire out.

While the 14 sheep were killed, no injuries to any people were reported.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what started the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

