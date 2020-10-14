Walmart to spread out Black Friday deals to avoid crowds

article

Walmart is spreading out its traditional one-day Black Friday deals over three weekends in November in an effort to reduce crowds in its stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's plans, announced Wednesday, offer the first glimpse from a major retailer of what a reinvented Black Friday will look like during a pandemic.

Other national retailers like Macy’s have said that Black Friday deals will be spread out and will encourage more online shopping, but none have given specific details.

The Arkansas-based discounter will kick off the deals online Nov. 4, with new deals in stores on Nov. 7.

More information on Walmart's Black Friday plans are available online here.

