Wallets stolen from YMCA locker room in Menomonee Falls

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 at the YMCA on Menomonee Avenue. It happened around 12:45 p.m.

Police say a male suspect broke into two lockers at the Menomonee Falls YMCA, stole two wallets containing personal identification, and several credit/debit cards. The suspect then proceeded to use the cards at a CVS in Brookfield.

The suspect was seen in a silver SUV, unknown make or model. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Hildenbrand at MFPD regarding case #22-017062.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.