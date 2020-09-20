Walker’s Point Appreciation Week
MILWAUKEE - Walker’s Point Appreciation Week kicks off Sunday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sept. 27. It replaces the annual Walker’s Point Association’s Street Fest with a more COVID-19 safe option.
Indeed Brewing, MobCraft Beer and Broken Bat will all take part in the action.
Community members are encouraged to explore the vibrant neighborhood and patronize businesses in a safe way.
Hand-canned beers at Indeed Brewing
Walker's Point Appreciation Week is Sept. 20-27.
New beer released for Walker’s Point Appreciation Week
A new beer will be released for Walker's Point Appreciation Week
Eclectic Souls will tap at 3 breweries for Walker’s Point Appreciation Week
Eclectic Souls is a light and refreshing Kölsch base that invites in agave for some back-end sweetness and passion fruit for a tart kick, amounting in a crushable beer that’s made to appease the eclectic beer drinkers of Walker’s Point.