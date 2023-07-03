Walgreens expects to close 150 US stores, CFO says

article

Walgreens says it expects to close 150 stores nationwide and 300 stores in the United Kingdom, according to multiple reports.

Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe announced the closings during the pharmacy company’s earnings call on June 27.

FOX Television Stations reached out to Walgreens for comment.

The Chicago-based company, which operates 9,000 stores in the U.S., is expected to close the 150 locations on Aug. 31, 2024, the end of its next fiscal year, CNN noted.

RELATED: CVS, Walmart cut pharmacy hours as pharmacist shortage persists

USA Today reported that Walgreens is also cutting over 500 corporate personnel jobs as part of a cost-saving strategy.

However, Walgreens didn’t say which stores are closing.

Citing a transcript from the earnings call, USA Today reported that Kehoe shared that the company lowered its earning expectations for the year, but Walgreens expects to have saved $3.3 billion by the end of 2023 and another $800,000 in 2024.

Walgreens made $118 in net income last quarter and is dealing with a decline in consumer spending and less demand for COVID-19 vaccines, CNN reported.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



