The Brief A Walgreens location near 27th and North Milwaukee's north side shut down on Tuesday. A spokesperson cited "persistent safety challenges" as the reason for the closure. Any prescriptions automatically transferred to the 35th and Wisconsin location, roughly two miles away, according to the company. But patients can change locations if needed.



A Walgreens location on Milwaukee's north side shut down on Tuesday. Here's what customers, patients and residents should know about the closure and how to get their prescriptions.

Walgreens closed

The backstory:

In May, Walgreens announced the location would close on June 23. A company spokesperson at that time cited "peristent safety challenges" at the location that "do not allow us to operate sustainably."

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The Milwaukee Common Council in April unanimously approved proposals that aimed to reverse a trend of grocery store and pharmacy closures in the city. Part of that plan would require pharmacies to give a 60-day notice and post signs on their doors 30 days in advance.

"Healthy food access is not a privilege. It is a right. And as we watch full-service grocery stores closing in our communities, as well as access to pharmacies, which for so many is access to life-saving and prolonging medication, I think it’s incumbent upon us to do – at least attempt to do – something to retain and attract groceries and pharmacies," Ald. Milele Coggs said at the time.

Walgreens near 27th and North (May 2026)

Where can I get prescriptions?

What you can do:

Walgreens previously said any prescriptions would automatically transfer from the 27th and North location to the 35th and Wisconsin location, roughly two miles away, unless patients choose another pickup location.

The Walgreens website states all its pharmacies can access prescriptions, records and insurance. If you were not able to pick up an existing prescription before the 27th and North location closed, you can call, go online, use the app or visit any local Walgreens to get it filled at another location.

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Patients can update pickup locations or choose delivery online or in the Walgreens app. The company said patients will be eligible for free prescription delivery for 90 days and can go online or call 1‑800‑WALGREENS for assistance.

Walgreens has more information, including a wide range of frequently asked questions about store closures, on its website.

Walgreens statement

What they're saying:

A Walgreens spokesperson provided the following statement on the store's closure on May 4.

"Protecting our customers and team members remains our top priority, and despite our actions and investments in private security, persistent safety challenges at our North Avenue store do not allow us to operate sustainably.

"We continue to operate other Walgreens stores in the city and remain focused on working with law enforcement, community partners and local officials to support safer retail environments overall.

"We are grateful to our customers and neighbors who have relied on this store and are committed to making the transition as seamless as possible.

"Customers may continue filling prescriptions at this location until it closes on June 23, 2026. After that date, prescriptions will be automatically transferred to the Walgreens at 3522 Wisconsin Avenue, approximately two miles away.

"Patients will be eligible for free prescription delivery for 90 days. For assistance, visit walgreens.com/storelocator or call 1‑800‑WALGREENS.

"Team members are being supported through this transition, including opportunities to continue employment at other Walgreens locations."

FOX6 News reached out for an updated statement in light of Tuesday's store closure but did not immediately hear back.