Michelin Guide coming to Milwaukee as part of Great Lakes region expansion

The Brief The MICHELIN Guide has officially announced its expansion into the American Great Lakes. The MICHELIN Guide will evaluate restaurants across a six-city Great Lakes region, including Milwaukee, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, and Pittsburgh.



VISIT Milwaukee announced on Wednesday that Michelin Guide will expand into the American Great Lakes, placing Milwaukee on the global map of world-class dining.

Milwaukee joins Michelin Guide

What we know:

According to a news release, the Michelin Guide will evaluate restaurants across a six-city Great Lakes region, including Milwaukee, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, and Pittsburgh.

"This is a transformational moment for Milwaukee," said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee. "A MICHELIN Star can change lives. It can elevate chefs, energize neighborhoods, and bring global attention to a city. Today, Milwaukee steps onto that global stage, and the world is about to discover what we have known all along: Milwaukee is one of America’s great food cities."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The full Michelin Guide American Great Lakes restaurant selection will be announced in 2027, with details about the inaugural awards ceremony to be shared at a later date.

What is the Michelin Guide?

Dig deeper:

The Michelin Guide sends anonymous inspectors to evaluate restaurants based on rigorous, globally consistent criteria.

With inspectors already in the field across the Great Lakes, Milwaukee’s restaurants now have the opportunity to earn distinctions, including MICHELIN Stars, Bib Gourmand recognition, and Green Stars for mindful gastronomy.