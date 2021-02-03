Virtual Valentines: Send video greeting to loved one featuring zoo animal

Share a virtual Valentine's Day message featuring your favorite animal at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Virtual Valentines are a unique way to send a customized video greeting to a loved one.

Listen as one of the zookeepers delivers your personalized message alongside a sloth, seal, or another adorable animal.

How does it work?

When you book your Valentine, you'll complete a form with specific details and the message you want to send.

Zoo officials will make a 30-second video with animal care staff relaying your message and the featured animal displaying a special gesture.

On or before Feb. 13, the Milwaukee County Zoo will send you a link to download your video. You can then send it on to the recipient. You will have 14 days to download the video from the link sent.

Cost: $25 per Virtual Valentine.

If you would like the video link to be sent anonymously on Valentine’s Day, there will be an extra $5 charge that will be added at the time you request your video. The link will be sent to you and the recipient separately on Feb. 14.

The last day to order a Virtual Valentine will be February 10th to ensure time to film.

You can purchase a Virtual Valentine here.