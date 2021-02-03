Virtual Valentines: Send video greeting to loved one featuring zoo animal
MILWAUKEE - Share a virtual Valentine's Day message featuring your favorite animal at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Virtual Valentines are a unique way to send a customized video greeting to a loved one.
Listen as one of the zookeepers delivers your personalized message alongside a sloth, seal, or another adorable animal.
How does it work?
- When you book your Valentine, you'll complete a form with specific details and the message you want to send.
- Zoo officials will make a 30-second video with animal care staff relaying your message and the featured animal displaying a special gesture.
- On or before Feb. 13, the Milwaukee County Zoo will send you a link to download your video. You can then send it on to the recipient. You will have 14 days to download the video from the link sent.
- Cost: $25 per Virtual Valentine.
- If you would like the video link to be sent anonymously on Valentine’s Day, there will be an extra $5 charge that will be added at the time you request your video. The link will be sent to you and the recipient separately on Feb. 14.
- The last day to order a Virtual Valentine will be February 10th to ensure time to film.
You can purchase a Virtual Valentine here.