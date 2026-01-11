Expand / Collapse search

Virtual reality fun at True Echo VR at 3rd Street Market Hall

By
Published  January 11, 2026 7:57am CST
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
True Echo VR at 3rd Street Market Hall

True Echo VR at 3rd Street Market Hall

True Echo VR is a virtual reality playground where imagination and reality collide in the most exhilarating way. Owner Mitchell Schweda joined FOX6 WakeUp from inside 3rd Street Market Hall to show us the different experiences they offer.

MILWAUKEE - Step into a virtual reality playground at True Echo VR at 3rd Street Market Hall in Milwaukee.

The brand-new location will bring even bigger adventures, sharper visuals, and unforgettable immersive experiences.

Head to the True VR website to learn more.

Experience virtual reality at True Echo VR

Experience virtual reality at True Echo VR

If you are looking for some family fun, True Echo VR is now open. You can bring bring your friends and family for some over in virtual reality. Owner Mitchell Schweda is back from inside the 3rd Street Market Hall with more.

.

FOX 6 WakeUp NewsThings To DoMilwaukee