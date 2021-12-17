Virginia serial killer 'shopping cart killer' in custody after 4 bodies found

Authorities in Virginia say a man they have dubbed the ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ is in custody after linking him to the bodies of several women found across the state.

At a press conference Friday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the suspect, identified as Anthony Robinson, is believed to have meet his victims on online dating sites.

Davis said Robinson would arrange meetings with the women at motels where he would kill them and then dispose of their remains in shopping carts.

Davis said the suspect left a gruesome trail of murder as far south as Harrisonburg, Virginia where two victims – ages 64 and 34 – were discovered in November of this year.

In September, a possible victim tentatively identified as 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown was found after going missing from Southeast D.C.

Just this week, the remains of a fourth possible victim - a 21-year-old woman - were found tucked away in an isolated wooded area along Fairhaven Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

"He’s killed four already, and we suspect he has more victims," Davis said. "He preys on the weak, he preys on the vulnerable, and he does unspeakable things with his victims."

Fairfax County Police

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE