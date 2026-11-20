Wauwatosa police release video of pursuit after armed carjacking
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department has released video capturing an October vehicle pursuit that stemmed from an armed carjacking.
October police chase
The backstory:
Officers responded to an armed carjacking on Oct. 29 after a victim's vehicle was stolen at gunpoint, according to police.
Within an hour of the initial call, police located the stolen vehicle and started a pursuit, bringing the car to a stop with a tire deflation device.
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All four occupants fled the scene on foot before officers took them into custody.
A firearm was also recovered, and the stolen vehicle was safely recovered.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department.