The Brief Wauwatosa police released video from an October pursuit involving a vehicle stolen at gunpoint. Officers used a tire deflation device to bring the vehicle to a stop. All four occupants were arrested. A firearm was also recovered.



The Wauwatosa Police Department has released video capturing an October vehicle pursuit that stemmed from an armed carjacking.

October police chase

The backstory:

Officers responded to an armed carjacking on Oct. 29 after a victim's vehicle was stolen at gunpoint, according to police.

Within an hour of the initial call, police located the stolen vehicle and started a pursuit, bringing the car to a stop with a tire deflation device.

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All four occupants fled the scene on foot before officers took them into custody.

A firearm was also recovered, and the stolen vehicle was safely recovered.