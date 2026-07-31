VIDEO: Waukesha police shooting, hostage situation at Meijer

The Brief A 21-year-old Waukesha man was shot by police inside a Meijer store during a hostage situation. Police said the suspect called 911 claiming he had a knife and a hostage before refusing commands. A 59-year-old male victim was injured, and the suspect remains hospitalized awaiting criminal charges.



There are new details about a hostage situation and police shooting inside Waukesha’s Meijer on Thursday night.

Police have not identified the suspect by name, but confirmed he is a 21-year-old man from Waukesha. Police said he is known to them, and they had arrested him before.

FOX6 also obtained viewer video of a person who was inside the store in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Still image from the witness video

Sequence of events

What we know:

Police said he called 911 from inside the store just before 6 p.m. Thursday night and told dispatchers he had a knife and a hostage. When officers arrived, they told him to drop the knife. Police said the 21-year-old man did not drop the knife, and an officer shot him. FOX6 News has video of paramedics taking the man from the scene in a stretcher.

Scene at the Waukesha Meijer on Thursday, July 30.

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Viewer video shown to FOX6 News by a witness showed the hostage leaving the center of the store with a bloody hand. It looked like part of his thumb was missing. Police would only say the victim is a 59-year-old man. They would not say if the victim and suspect are connected in any way.

Police would not confirm how the victim was hurt. It could be several weeks before the suspect is criminally charged as he is still in the hospital.

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Addressing speculation

What we know:

Police also addressed eyewitness accounts given live on FOX6 News from people who said the suspect had white paint or makeup on his face. Police said the suspect did not have anything on his face when he was taken into custody, noting the man is very pale.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.