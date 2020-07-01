Video shows thief choking woman, stealing her bag





NEW YORK -- The police in New York City are looking for a thief who attacked a woman in Midtown Manhattan Sunday morning and stole her money.



The NYPD released a security camera video that shows the man grabbing the woman from behind, putting her in a chokehold, slamming her to the ground, and then stealing her bag.



The robbery happened outside 332 East 29th Street in the Kips Bay neighborhood at about 8:30 a.m. on June 29, police said.



The victim is a 64-year-old woman, the NYPD said. She suffered cuts to both elbows and her right knee, police said.



The woman's bag contained some money and her phone, police said.