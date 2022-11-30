VIDEO: Fort Worth Amazon worker fixes Christmas display during delivery

The holiday season is a busy one for delivery drivers, but that didn't stop one Amazon employee from going out of his way to fix a Christmas display outside a Fort Worth home.

Tara Massey caught the video on her doorbell camera on Tuesday night.

When should you hang Christmas lights? Survey reveals where Americans stand

The unknown delivery driver drops off the package on her doorstep and notices the wind knocked over a Christmas tree on the front porch.

The worker picked up the lit tree, making sure it was steady before taking a confirmation picture of the package.

Where and when to watch classic holiday TV specials for free

Massey noticed the video and shared it online saying, "There is still hope in the world."