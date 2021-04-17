VIDEO: Florida woman says she spotted a 'baby dinosaur' running through yard

Is there a raptor on the loose in Palm Coast?

One homeowner is questioning whether the prehistoric creatures are back after seeing a dinosaur-like animal running across her yard.

FOX 35 viewer Cristina Ryan says her security camera captured the footage this week.

MORE NEWS: Some people may have to return their $1,400 stimulus check

"Any animal we can come up with that would be 'walking' at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn't walk this way," she told FOX 35 News. "Maybe I've watched 'Jurassic Park' too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!"

Advertisement

She says everyone she's shown the video to comes up with the same conclusion: it looks like a baby dino.

TRENDING: Video shows manatee giving birth to calf in Siesta Key canal

"Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense -- since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So not sure? Lol. I'm sticking with raptor myself," she joked.

Viewers online debated about what the animal could be.

"Looks like a Komodo dragon or some type of lizard!" one person commented.

"That is a dog wearing a harness dragging a leash. You can see all four legs and the harness and leash dragging behind it," another said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android

One commenter wrote, "UFO recently sighted and guess this could be the CEO checking things out."

We're sure there is a logical explanation for this, but watch the video above and decide for yourself.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.