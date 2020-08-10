Video captures massive explosion erupting from gas station in Russia

Eyewitnesses captured the dramatic moment an explosion occurred at a gas station in Volgograd, Russia, just 600 miles southeast of Moscow, causing a terrifying mushroom cloud of fire and smoke.

According to local reports, the blast resulted in 13 injuries, which included four employees of Russia’s Ministry of Emergencies, the agency that contains the nation’s fire services.

According to local media outlet RBC, the explosion was caused by a gas tank fire.

The force of the explosion shook the windows of nearby houses, according to reports.

Storyful contributed to this report.

