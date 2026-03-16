Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin: Donors needed in wake of blizzard

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The Brief Our March blizzard forced the closure of all Versiti donor centers, depleting Wisconsin’s blood supply. Centers reopen Tuesday; 400 donors—specifically O-negative, O-positive, and platelet donors—are needed immediately. Schedule an appointment at Versiti.org or via 877-232-4376 to help restore supplies for surgeries and emergency care.



The blizzard that blitzed southeast Wisconsin late Sunday and Monday, March 16, created a problem for Versiti Blood Centers of Wisconsin. Now, the organization needs your help to resolve that problem.

Donors needed urgently

What we know:

The severe winter weather prompted the closure of all Wisconsin donor centers and community blood drives. Centers and drives were also closed on Monday.

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With the blizzard gone, operations at all the organization’s southeast Wisconsin centers will resume on Tuesday. Versiti urges the community to be ready to donate as soon as centers reopen. About 400 donors are needed immediately to help restore Wisconsin’s blood supply.

Why it matters

Dig deeper:

A news release from Versiti says blood supplies are perishable and cannot be stockpiled. Delays in donations can affect surgeries, trauma care, cancer treatments, and emergency transfusions.

O-negative and O-positive donors are especially needed, as these universal types can be transfused to patients in a wide range of situations. Platelets are in constant demand and have a short viability window (five to seven days outside the body).

Get involved

What you can do:

If you have an appointment, keep it if conditions allow. If canceled, please reschedule promptly when conditions improve. When centers reopen, donate as soon as possible. Encourage colleagues, friends and family to donate when travel is safe.

Bring a photo ID and be prepared for a donation that takes about an hour (actual donation: 10 to 15 minutes). Donors aged 17 or older in good health are encouraged to give; parental consent is required for donors who are 16.

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Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule, visit Versiti.org or call 877-232-4376.

Donor center locations:

GREENFIELD: 7210 W. Edgerton Avenue

KENOSHA: 8064 39th Avenue

MILWAUKEE (Versiti on King): 2153 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

MILWAUKEE: 638 N. 18th Street

RACINE: 1120 S. Sunnyslope Drive

WAUKESHA: 2111 Springdale Road

WAUWATOSA: 8733 Watertown Plank Road

WEST BEND: 130 Valley Avenue