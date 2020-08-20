Versiti begins COVID-19 antibody testing to ID convalescent plasma donors

Coronavirus cases are still rising across the country and the world, the need for convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients is great. To help identify potential donors, Versiti is now performing a screening test for COVID-19 antibodies on all successful donations.

The test does not screen for the virus itself and does not inform donors if they currently have COVID-19, nor does it indicate future immunity against the virus.

Testing will be done at Versiti’s laboratory in Indianapolis. Donors can find their results through their online account at versiti.org or the Versiti app. Positive test results will also be mailed to the donor.

“Versiti is very happy to announce that we have begun testing our donors for COVID-19 antibodies as of Monday August 17,” says Thomas Abshire, M.D., Versiti’s Chief Medical Officer. “It is our hope that providing these results will help us identify potential donors for convalescent plasma. This information will also be helpful to public health authorities who are tracking the prevalence of the coronavirus. Convalescent plasma can be one of several therapeutic options to help save the lives of some patients who are suffering from the more severe symptoms of COVID-19.”

Potential plasma donors can call 1-866-702-HOPE (866-702-4673) to donate or they can visit versiti.org/covid19plasma.