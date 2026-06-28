Venezuela earthquakes: Brewers players join Milwaukee relief effort

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The Brief William Contreras, Jackson Chourio and Nestor Corredor are joining Milwaukee community leaders for the effort. The "United for Venezuela" Emergency Relief Effort will launch Monday, June 29, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The public is invited to donate emergency relief supplies and meet the Brewers players at the kickoff event.



Milwaukee Brewers players are joining community leaders to launch an emergency relief effort for Venezuela.

What we know:

The public is invited to attend the campaign kickoff on Monday, June 29, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church near 41st and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. A donation drive and meet-and-greet with Brewers players will begin at 12:30 p.m.

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Venezuelan Brewers All-Star catcher William Contreras, outfielder Jackson Chourio and coach Nestor Corredor are joining Forward Latino, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish for the "United for Venezuela" Emergency Relief Effort.

According to Forward Latino, the effort follows two catastrophic earthquakes in Venezuela that have killed more than 1,000 people, left tens of thousands missing and displaced countless families.

Forward Latino said the earthquakes have created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, leaving thousands of families without shelter, food, clean water or basic necessities. Organizers said the Milwaukee effort is meant to provide emergency supplies while showing solidarity with the people of Venezuela as they work to recover and rebuild.

What you can do:

Organizers are asking the public to bring new emergency relief supplies, including nonperishable food, cases of bottled water, sleeping bags, blankets, tents, backpacks, suitcases, work gloves, work boots, shovels and other emergency relief supplies.

The full list of requested items is available on Forward Latino’s website .

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