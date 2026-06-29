Venezuela earthquake relief; Milwaukee Brewers players, coach engaged
MILWAUKEE - Rescuers are racing against time to pull survivors from the rubble in Venezuela after a pair of devastating earthquakes. In Milwaukee, there is a new effort to provide some relief.
Earthquake relief from Milwaukee
What we know:
Lines of cars lined up at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on the city's south side on Monday, June 29. This, as people came together to provide supplies for the Venezuelan relief effort. It is an effort that is close to more than a dozen Milwaukee Brewers.
Among those on the Brew Crew were native Venezuelans Jackson Chourio, William Contreras and Coach Nestor Corredor.
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Last week, back-to-back earthquakes hit the South American country on a national holiday, as many people were at home. More than 1,700 people have been killed, thousands more are missing, and millions are without homes.
What they're saying:
"This morning, we wake up, and we tried to do something nice and this is even better," Corredor said.
"It's hard for us, for the family, for the country, for everything that is happening. Uh, extremely difficult to play like this, knowing that we want and wish to be in Venezuela right now to help those who need it. But this is—this is another way, we have to help Venezuela," Contreras said.
William Contreras
"Behind each one of these numbers, is a human story. a mother searching for a child, father who's lost everything, a family sleeping outdoors, a little child wandering the streets, wondering if he's going to see his mother and father again," said Darryl Morin, President of Forward Latino.
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Forward Latino is helping coordinate the "United for Venezuela" emergency relief effort. They are collecting non-perishable food, bottled water, sleeping bags, blankets, tents, backpacks, work gloves and boots.
As boxes of supplies stack up, the intent is to continue to receive donations through Wednesday, July 1, and then get that shipped off to the people of Venezuela.
Items needed
What we know:
Non-Perishable Foods
- Canned Protein (Chicken, Beef, Tuna, Vienna Sausages, Sardines)
- Canned Fruits
- Dried Fruits/Vegetables
- Snacks (Protein Bars, Crackers, Chips, Beef Jerky)
- Canned Beans / Canned Vegetables
- Ramen
- Meals Ready To Eat (MRE)
- Cases of Water
Temporary Household Needs
- Sleeping Bags (New)
- Tents (New)
- Cots (New)
- Air Mattresses (New)
- Suitcases (New)
- Blankets (New) / Pillows (New)
- Backpacks (New)
- Work Gloves (New)
- Shovels / Rakes (New)
- Work Boots (New)
- KN95 Masks/Face Masks with respirators
- Hand and Foot Warmers
- Large Industrial Trash Bags
- Tarps
- Duct Tape
- Flashlights
- Batteries - AA/AAA/D
- Portable Radios
- First Aid Kits
- Lifestraw Water Filters
- Solar Powered Lightweight Packable Lanterns
- Power Banks (Solar Power)
Hygiene
- Toothbrushes/Toothpaste
- Deodorant
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Toilet Paper
- Wet Wipes
Accepting donations Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m (June 29-July 3)
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Forward Latino and the Brewers involved in the relief effort.