Venezuela earthquake relief; Milwaukee Brewers players, coach engaged

The Brief Back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela have killed more than 1,700 people, leaving thousands missing and millions homeless. The "United for Venezuela" emergency relief effort, coordinated by Forward Latino, is collecting critical supplies at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church through Wednesday, July 1. Native Venezuelan Milwaukee Brewers players and coaches, including Jackson Chourio, William Contreras, and Nestor Corredor, are actively leading and supporting the donation drive.



Rescuers are racing against time to pull survivors from the rubble in Venezuela after a pair of devastating earthquakes. In Milwaukee, there is a new effort to provide some relief.

Earthquake relief from Milwaukee

What we know:

Lines of cars lined up at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on the city's south side on Monday, June 29. This, as people came together to provide supplies for the Venezuelan relief effort. It is an effort that is close to more than a dozen Milwaukee Brewers.

Among those on the Brew Crew were native Venezuelans Jackson Chourio, William Contreras and Coach Nestor Corredor.

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Last week, back-to-back earthquakes hit the South American country on a national holiday, as many people were at home. More than 1,700 people have been killed, thousands more are missing, and millions are without homes.

What they're saying:

"This morning, we wake up, and we tried to do something nice and this is even better," Corredor said.

"It's hard for us, for the family, for the country, for everything that is happening. Uh, extremely difficult to play like this, knowing that we want and wish to be in Venezuela right now to help those who need it. But this is—this is another way, we have to help Venezuela," Contreras said.

William Contreras

"Behind each one of these numbers, is a human story. a mother searching for a child, father who's lost everything, a family sleeping outdoors, a little child wandering the streets, wondering if he's going to see his mother and father again," said Darryl Morin, President of Forward Latino.

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Forward Latino is helping coordinate the "United for Venezuela" emergency relief effort. They are collecting non-perishable food, bottled water, sleeping bags, blankets, tents, backpacks, work gloves and boots.

As boxes of supplies stack up, the intent is to continue to receive donations through Wednesday, July 1, and then get that shipped off to the people of Venezuela.

Items needed

What we know:

Non-Perishable Foods

Canned Protein (Chicken, Beef, Tuna, Vienna Sausages, Sardines)

Canned Fruits

Dried Fruits/Vegetables

Snacks (Protein Bars, Crackers, Chips, Beef Jerky)

Canned Beans / Canned Vegetables

Ramen

Meals Ready To Eat (MRE)

Cases of Water

Temporary Household Needs

Sleeping Bags (New)

Tents (New)

Cots (New)

Air Mattresses (New)

Suitcases (New)

Blankets (New) / Pillows (New)

Backpacks (New)

Work Gloves (New)

Shovels / Rakes (New)

Work Boots (New)

KN95 Masks/Face Masks with respirators

Hand and Foot Warmers

Large Industrial Trash Bags

Tarps

Duct Tape

Flashlights

Batteries - AA/AAA/D

Portable Radios

First Aid Kits

Lifestraw Water Filters

Solar Powered Lightweight Packable Lanterns

Power Banks (Solar Power)

Hygiene

Toothbrushes/Toothpaste

Deodorant

Feminine Hygiene Products

Toilet Paper

Wet Wipes

Accepting donations Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m (June 29-July 3)