Vehicle pulled from Pleasant Prairie retention pond; driver uninjured
article
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Emergency crews—including Pleasant Prairie police and fire departments—responded to the scene of a vehicle in a retention pond on Sunday night, June 21.
What we know:
Crews were dispatched to the area of 72nd Avenue and Green Bay Road shortly before 10 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a vehicle half-submerged in the middle of the pond.
The driver managed to exit the vehicle and swim to shore without injury.
The Kenosha County Drive Rescue Team was dispatched to assist in recovering the vehicle.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
No injuries were reported.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue.