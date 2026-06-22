Vehicle pulled from Pleasant Prairie retention pond; driver uninjured

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The Brief A vehicle was pulled from a retention pond in Pleasant Prairie on Sunday night, June 21. The driver safely exited the vehicle and swam to shore unhurt. No injuries were reported.



Emergency crews—including Pleasant Prairie police and fire departments—responded to the scene of a vehicle in a retention pond on Sunday night, June 21.

What we know:

Crews were dispatched to the area of 72nd Avenue and Green Bay Road shortly before 10 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a vehicle half-submerged in the middle of the pond.

The driver managed to exit the vehicle and swim to shore without injury.

The Kenosha County Drive Rescue Team was dispatched to assist in recovering the vehicle.

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No injuries were reported.