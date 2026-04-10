Vehicle fire at Milwaukee dealership; cause under investigation

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The Brief Firefighters were called out to W. Metro Mall Friday morning for reports of a vehicle fire at a dealership. No one has been transported from the scene. The MFD Fire Investigation Unit is on scene determining the cause and origin.



Firefighters on Friday morning, April 10, responded to a dealership in Milwaukee for reports of a vehicle fire.

Vehicle fire

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews were dispatched to W. Metro Auto Mall, located near 107th and Fond du Lac, around 6 a.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, a Milwaukee Fire Department Hazmat crew was sent to evaluate the situation.

The fire was brought under control very quickly.

Vehicle fire at Milwaukee dealership on W. Metro Auto Mall

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No one has been transported from the scene.

What's next:

The MFD Fire Investigation Unit is on scene determining the cause and origin.