Van Leeuwen is looking for an ice cream taster
Van Leeuwen, the ice cream company known for wacky flavors, is celebrating its 15th birthday with a contest that could land you the role of LICT: lead ice cream taster.
The Brooklyn-based brand said in addition to consulting on flavors, the contest winner will receive:
- A three day, two night trip to NYC July 17-19 (includes flights and a stay at the Wythe Hotel)
- Every flavor of ice cream Van Leeuwen produces shipped to your door
- Free ice cream for a year
- Direct line to the flavor master, Ben Van Leeuwen
A womans Van Leeuwen new Kraft mac and cheese flavor ice cream melts due to the high temperatures at a popup truck near Union Square on July 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Applicants have to submit a video on the company’s website answering the following questions:
- Why do you love ice cream?
- What’s your favorite VL flavor?
- Why do you want to be our LICT?
"Bonus points if you include Van Leeuwen or post on social media with the hashtag #LICTContest," Van Leeuwen said.
READ MORE: Häagen-Dazs turns classic ice cream flavors into breakfast treat
The deadline to enter is July 6.
In March, Van Leeuwen teamed up with Hidden Valley Ranch to launch a ranch-flavored ice cream. And last year, Van Leeuwen released a limited Grey Poupon dijon mustard ice cream to replace its spring Kraft Macaroni and Cheese and pizza ice creams. The company also makes more traditional flavors.