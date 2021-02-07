UWW fraternity president killed in shooting caught on camera

The moments leading to a fatal shooting near 23rd Street and Wisconsin Avenue on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 6 were captured by surveillance.

In the video, the victim can be seen holding on as a minivan swerves the wrong way down the street just before 12:30 p.m.

Milwaukee police said person(s) inside the vehicle fired shots at Purcell Pearson, killing him.

Pearson was a beloved member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater last year.

"Purcy was a very lively and energetic person," said Clint Myrick, fraternity brother. "If you was in a room with him for more than five minutes, you would love him. He was just that warm, caring, funny guy."

Advertisement

Pearson was president of his fraternity's chapter.

Friends say he studied psychology and aspired to help those struggling with mental health issues.

Police are still looking for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to please reach out to MPD.