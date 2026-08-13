UWM Waukesha campus sale pending, housing development awaits approval

The Brief Demolition of the former UWM at Waukesha campus has stalled because the property has not been sold. Waukesha County expects to approve an offer to purchase the 70-acre campus property in September. Officials plan to develop single-family and multi-family housing to fill local housing gaps



Demolition crews were supposed to be knocking down the old UWM at Waukesha campus by now. But it turns out, the property hasn’t even been sold yet.

"We’ve had this since 1991," Badger said.

"Boy, I sure would like to get a hole in one on television," Badger said.

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He didn’t. But what Badger is getting is a lot of new neighbors. "Apartments, single-family homes – even some high-end," Badger said.

Most days, you’ll find Tom Badger taking a swing on this small-scale golf course he built in his backyard.

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Future of the campus property

What we know:

Badger’s backyard butts up to the former UWM at Waukesha campus. It closed for good at the end of the spring 2025 semester. Waukesha County leased the 70-acre property to the university and a year and a half ago told neighbors demolition could begin this summer.

"It’s been mute since. No one has come to us," Badger said.

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Dale Shaver, the county’s director of parks and land use, said by email they expect to approve an offer to purchase in September. Shaver did not say who the buyer is, but added, "We are in the process of finalizing the financial components of the project."

Shaver reiterated the desire for single-family and multi-family homes. He says high-end "million dollar homes" are still a possibility. He points to a 2024 site study that shows a gap in owner-occupied housing for income ranges greater than $100,000.

"If it’s a big five-story apartment – umm, come back, and I’ll talk to you later about that," Badger said.

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Badger says he isn’t teed off about the development. He just hopes with new deadlines fast approaching, the neighborhood will get some answers.

"I’m curious! But not frustrated," Badger said.

Because the land has been off the tax roll for decades, Shaver previously told FOX6 News that the new development could generate more than $1 million annually in new tax base.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.