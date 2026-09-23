The Brief Waukesha County approved selling the former UW–Milwaukee campus for a residential project. The development plan includes 70 single-family homes and 600 market-rate multifamily units. Demolition of the former campus could begin in early 2027 with housing phases starting late 2027.



The Waukesha County Board on Tuesday approved an ordinance that authorizes the sale of the former University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Waukesha campus.

Housing and taxes

Why you should care:

The county said the move clears the way for mixed residential redevelopment to address housing needs and provides a $150 million boost to the tax base.

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"By adding a balanced mix of single family, and multifamily units, this proposal meets documented housing demand and fits the character of surrounding neighborhoods," Waukesha Community Development Director Jennifer Andrews said.

What's next:

The project will move to the City of Waukesha Plan Commission and, ultimately, the city’s Common Council. Pending approvals, demolition of the former campus could begin in early 2027, with initial housing phases starting late 2027.

UWM at Waukesha

Campus redevelopment

What to expect:

Developed by Milwaukee-based real estate and investment firm F Street, with Waukesha County and the City of Waukesha, the proposal includes roughly 70 single-family homes and about 600 market-rate multifamily units in phases. Multifamily buildings would include two-story garden-style and three- to four-story apartments.

The master plan, by Milwaukee-based architecture firm RINKA, weaves green space, trails and open areas throughout the site, leveraging natural features to maintain buffers, improve connectivity and ease transitions to adjacent neighborhoods.

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"Waukesha County carefully evaluated a plan that prioritized land compatibility, mixed residential use, neighborhood feedback, open space and connectivity to ensure a high-quality fit with surrounding areas," Waukesha County Parks and Land Use Director Dale Shaver said.

The backstory:

Since UW–Milwaukee announced the campus closure in 2024, county officials have worked closely with city partners and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to support the redevelopment of the closed campus, accelerating project readiness and community benefits.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s staff and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.