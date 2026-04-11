Shooting near UW-Oshkosh campus, 17-year-old wounded: police

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The Brief Oshkosh police arrested a man after a 17-year-old was shot and wounded. It happened just off the UW-Oshkosh campus, near McKinley and John. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 920-236-5700.



Oshkosh police arrested a man after a 17-year-old was shot and wounded on Saturday night, April 11.

Local perspective:

It happened just off the UW-Oshkosh campus, near McKinley and John, shortly after 7 p.m. Police said officers were already in the area due to an "unsanctioned pub crawl" and heard the gunfire.

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The 17-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Oshkosh police officers, Winnebago County sheriff's deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and campus police officers conducted an extensive search and deployed a drone and multiple K-9s.

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Just before 8 p.m., police said a suspect was seen trying to drive out of the area. That suspect, identified as a 23-year-old Omro man, was arrested after a high-risk traffic stop at Jackson and Irving.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. To remain anonymous, contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or through the P3 app.