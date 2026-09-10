UW-Milwaukee police ending Flock use, cameras to be removed

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The Brief UW-Milwaukee will no longer be using Flock Safety cameras. The university directed Flock Safety to remove the cameras, and in the meantime they won't be operational. License plate readers for campus parking and transportation services are not impacted and not connected to any other system.



The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Police Department is ending its use of Flock Safety cameras.

Discontinuing use of Flock cameras

What we know:

UW-Milwaukee has directed Flock Safety to remove the cameras. In the interim, the university has taken steps to make sure the cameras are not operational.

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Parking

What we know:

This does not impact the university's license plate readers for parking.

UWM parking garage license plate readers are not connected to any internal or external systems outside UWM Transportation Services.

The sole purpose of those cameras is to read license plates at designated parking facility entrances and exits.

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