UW Health offers tips to parents with kids returning to school: 'There is not a one size fits all solution'

UW Health offered on Tuesday, Aug. 11 tips for parents to stay safe as their children go back to school or leave for college. Both scenarios present different challenges and risks of exposure to COVID-19.

Carefully review your school’s safety procedures. If your school is offering in-person learning, make sure you understand and are comfortable with the answers to these questions: Will the school be able to physically distance the students and teachers while in the classroom? Will the school require all students and staff to wear a mask? What plan does the school have to prevent large groups of students gathering together at pick up, drop off, and in the hallways between classes? What additional safety measures are being implemented at lunchtime when children will be unmasked to eat? How is the school ensuring recess time is safe? How will the school identify students who may have symptoms and safely have them leave the school to quarantine or get tested?

Talk to your child about what they can do to prevent catching or spreading COVID-19. Masks, handwashing, and physical distancing are strategies that must be used together to decrease the spread and keep both students and parents safe.

Assess your family’s risk. If you or your child have health factors such as obesity, severe breathing problems, or diabetes that put you at a higher risk of suffering severe consequences from the virus, virtual learning may be a preferred option for you.