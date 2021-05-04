Biden to set new goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults by Fourth of July, White House says

President Joe Biden is going to set a new target of vaccinating 70% of American adults by the Fourth of July, the White House is reporting. That would be roughly 160 million people.

Biden is set to give remarks at 2:30 p.m. ET from the White House on the state of vaccinations in the country.

The new goal comes as demand for vaccines has dropped off markedly nationwide, with some states leaving more than half their vaccine doses unordered. Earlier on Tuesday, the Biden administration also announced it would begin shifting how it allocates COVID-19 vaccines to states, moving from a strict by-population allocation to a more use-it-or-lose-it strategy in an effort to speed up shots in areas with higher demand.

The Biden administration will move doses from states with lower demand to those with a stronger interest in vaccines, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing an administration official.

The average number of doses given per day fell 27% from a high of 3.26 million on April 11 to 2.37 million last Tuesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some states have even turned down part or all of their weekly allotments. The White House said those states would have the shots available whenever demand for vaccines in their states increases — a key priority of the Biden administration.

State governors were informed of the change by the White House Tuesday morning, according to the AP.

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about updated CDC mask guidance on the North Lawn of the White House on April 27, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

This week, Iowa turned down nearly three-quarters of the vaccine doses available to the state amid low demand. It marked the second consecutive week that the state asked the federal government to withhold allocated doses, the Des Moines Register reported.

Arkansas also recently turned down its entire weekly supply from the government.

"Obviously we have a challenge with vaccine hesitancy and I think that hesitancy in Arkansas is partly because the threat is perceived to be down," Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said last week, according to KSLA-TV.

Individual states have made similar shifts internally to account for changing demand. Last week, Washington state changed the way it allocates coronavirus vaccine to its counties. Previously the state doled out supplies to counties proportionate to their populations. But Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday that the amounts now will be based on requests from health care providers.

Nationwide, more than 56% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 41% of American adults are fully vaccinated against the virus, CDC data shows.

The country’s swift vaccination campaign this year has also sent new cases and deaths tumbling, prompting an ease on restrictions and an uptick in air travel.

In the U.S., the average number of new cases per day fell below 50,000 for the first time since October. And nearly 1.67 million people were screened at U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration, the highest number since COVID-19 took hold in mid-March of last year.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation giving him sweeping powers to suspend all local emergency measures put in place during the outbreak. The law doesn’t go into effect until July 1, but the Republican governor said he will issue an executive order to more quickly get rid of local mask mandates.

"My message is that the vaccines protect you. Get vaccinated, and then live your life as if you are protected," DeSantis said, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

In Las Vegas, casino capacity limits were raised Saturday to 80%, while person-to-person distancing was dropped to 3 feet. Masks are still required.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York City’s subways will begin running all night again and capacity restrictions on most businesses will end statewide in mid-May.

Los Angeles County reported no coronavirus deaths on Sunday and Monday, some of which may be attributable to a lag in reporting but was nevertheless a hopeful sign that could move the county to allow an increase in capacity at events and venues, and indoor service at bars.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.