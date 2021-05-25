US to reach 50% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, White House says

The White House expects the United States on Tuesday will reach a notable milestone with 50% of American adults becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

To date, more than 128 million American adults are fully vaccinated and nearly 158 million — or 61.5% — have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of 70% of adults to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the Fourth of July, with 160 million fully vaccinated against the virus. He called on Americans to get the shot so the country "can celebrate our independence as a nation and our independence from this virus."

The White House has ramped up its vaccine distribution as COVID-19 cases and deaths have dramatically fallen across the country in recent weeks.

In total, 39.3% of the U.S. population 12 and older are now fully vaccinated and nearly 50% in that group have received at least one dose, CDC data shows. The emergency approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, one of three currently being administered in the country, was expanded earlier this month by the Food and Drug Administration to include those between 12-15 years old.

Earlier Tuesday, Moderna released preliminary findings that showed its vaccine also strongly protects kids as young as 12 and said it would submit its teen data to the FDA and other global regulators in early June.

A third vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson is also being administered to individuals 18 and up.

The Biden administration has said it has entered a "new phase" in the fight to end the pandemic as it seeks to make it easier for people to get shots amid waning demand. Biden called for states to make COVID-19 vaccines available on a walk-in basis and directed all federal pharmacy partners to do the same.

The government also launched a website — vaccines.gov — to help Americans find a vaccine nearest to them and make an appointment. Individuals can also text their zip code to 438829 to find a nearby location with availability.

At least 25 U.S. states, as well as Washington, D.C., have also now fully vaccinated more than 50% of their adult residents, according to CDC data.

The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two weeks after the second dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after the single shot of the J&J vaccine.

The new milestone also comes on the heels of the CDC easing mask guidance, saying those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors and can stop social distancing in most places. Regardless of vaccination status, masks are still required on public transportation — buses, trains and planes — and in other settings like hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

In response, many major retailers, including Target, Kroger, Walmart and CVS, dropped their mask rules for fully vaccinated customers because of the CDC change, while some have opted to keep them in place for now.

With an increased vaccine supply now available for all eligible Americans, Biden recently said the U.S. will share an additional 20 million vaccine doses with the world over the next six weeks — making a total of 80 million doses to be shared. The additional doses will come from existing U.S. production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks as they become available, he said.

"We need to help fight the disease around the world to keep us safe here at home and to do the right thing of helping other people. It’s the right thing to do; it’s the smart thing to do; it’s the strong thing to do," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.