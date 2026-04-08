US Bank robbery in West Milwaukee; FBI offers reward up to $5,000

article

The Brief An unidentified man robbed the U.S. Bank on Miller Park Way in West Milwaukee on Jan. 12. Description is a male, Black, 20–29 years old, wearing a black "SAVAGE" sweatshirt and a mask; he implied he had a firearm. The FBI is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



FBI Milwaukee and West Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a man who they say robbed a bank earlier this year.

The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the robbery.

Armed bank robbery

What we know:

Officials say around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 12, an unidentified person robbed the U.S. Bank located at Miller Park Way and W. Greenfield Avenue.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

During the robbery, officials said the subject entered the bank, approached a teller, implied he had a firearm and demanded cash. The subject fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen walking northbound underneath the S. 35th Street viaduct. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

The subject is described as a male, Black, 20 to 29 years old, between 5’ 9" and 5’ 11" tall and weighing 160 to 170 pounds. During the robbery, the subject wore a black mask, black sweatshirt with white lettering saying SAVAGE, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you have information that could help the FBI and the West Milwaukee Police Department to identify or locate the subject, you are urged to contact the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684 or the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151.