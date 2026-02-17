Expand / Collapse search

Unwrapped Waukesha SHARP Literacy fundraiser Sunday; what to know

By
Published  February 17, 2026 10:06am CST
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Unwrapped Waukesha SHARP Literacy fundraiser

Unwrapped Waukesha SHARP Literacy fundraiser

SHARP Literacy's fifth annual Unwrapped Waukesha fundraiser takes place at The Carriage House at Lac La Belle this Sunday, Feb. 22.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - This Sunday, a friendly competition between Waukesha-area chefs is going down for a good cause. Here's what to know about SHARP Literacy's fifth annual Unwrapped Waukesha fundraiser.

  • Where: The Carriage House at Lac La Belle – 6996 Pennsylvania St., Oconomowoc
  • When: 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22
  • Why: Support experimental STEAM learning for elementary students across Waukesha County
  • How: Get your tickets, donate or bid now

The Source: Information in this post is from SHARP Literacy.

InterviewsFOX 6 WakeUp NewsWaukeshaThings To Do