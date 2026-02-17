Unwrapped Waukesha SHARP Literacy fundraiser Sunday; what to know
WAUKESHA, Wis. - This Sunday, a friendly competition between Waukesha-area chefs is going down for a good cause. Here's what to know about SHARP Literacy's fifth annual Unwrapped Waukesha fundraiser.
- Where: The Carriage House at Lac La Belle – 6996 Pennsylvania St., Oconomowoc
- When: 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22
- Why: Support experimental STEAM learning for elementary students across Waukesha County
- How: Get your tickets, donate or bid now
The Source: Information in this post is from SHARP Literacy.